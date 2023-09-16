The Rock Returned To WWE At Friday Night Smackdown

Pat McAfee kicked off Smackdown live from Denver, which happened to be just down the road where he broke a bit of news earlier in the afternoon from Boulder, Colorado.

It didn’t take long for McAfee to be interrupted by Austin Theory, who hit the ring and talked down the ESPN personality. Theory talked about Smackdown being Austin Theory Live and called it his show.

McAfee said Smackdown is the people’s show, and asked him if he knows what that means before The Rock’s music hit. Rock came face to face with Theory, where Theory said he’s better than the other Austin and announced he’s so great, he’ll be the entire wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Rock then started a, ‘You are an a-hole’ chant before Theory attacked him. Rock then hit a spinebuster and a People’s Elbow. He then directed McAfee to hit one of his own, which he did before Rock picked up one of Theory’s shoes and tossed it into the crowd.

Rock last wrestled an impromptu match alongside John Cena at WrestleMania 32 against Eric Rowan and Luke Harper. According to The Rock, he may be down for one more, with a rumored showdown with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the table for WrestleMania 40.