The San Francisco Giants Released A Heartwarming Statement About Robin Williams

Robin Williams was an avid baseball fans and a diehard San Francisco Giants supporter. It was Williams who brought the house down ahead of a 2010 Giants playoff game. Tonight, following his death, the team issued this statement.
The Giants released a statement on Robin Williams' death. pic.twitter.com/U9PZAoYxSi
— Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) August 12, 2014
Simple, straightforward and frankly a perfect collection of words for someone who brought so much joy to so many of us. R.I.P. Robin Williams.
This Dodgers fan appreciates this. RIP
As a Giants fan since 2000, and a Robin fan since birth… Damn ya’ll
Been a Giants fan since birth, and a Robin Williams fan since not too long after that. Nanu Nanu.
Even a Dodgers fan could love that.