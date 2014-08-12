The San Francisco Giants Released A Heartwarming Statement About Robin Williams

Robin Williams was an avid baseball fans and a diehard San Francisco Giants supporter. It was Williams who brought the house down ahead of a 2010 Giants playoff game. Tonight, following his death, the team issued this statement.

The Giants released a statement on Robin Williams' death. pic.twitter.com/U9PZAoYxSi — Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) August 12, 2014

Simple, straightforward and frankly a perfect collection of words for someone who brought so much joy to so many of us. R.I.P. Robin Williams.

