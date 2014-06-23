The United States Soccer Team Should Have Just Kicked The Ball Really High To Run Out The Clock

The World Cup match between the United States and Portugal was a wild ride that sent American fans careening from one emotion to the next with no regard for their personal well-being. It opened with utter despair as Portugal knocked in an early goal off a U.S. miscue, then transitioned to relief as the U.S. tied the game in the second half, then jumped to elation as the U.S. took a 2-1 lead on a Clint Dempsey goal and appeared ready to advance out of group play, then turned to … to … whatever emotion is characterized by being dead inside for hours on end, after Portugal snatched the victory away with a goal in the last seconds of stoppage time. Brutal. Just brutal.
And I know it’s easy to play the blame game in situations like this. “Oh, he should have done this,” or “Oh, he shouldn’t have done that,” or what have you. I usually try to avoid this because a game is made up of thousands of tiny moving parts, and it’s kind of unfair to point to one and say “Yes, that was the reason,” when that moment only existed at all thanks to all the things that happened before it. But, with that said, I am making an exception here, because there was a solution that could have won the game for the United States, and no one is talking about it today even though it is so obvious.
The United States should have just kicked the ball really high to run out the clock.
Like, really, really high. Super high. So high that all five minutes of stoppage time ran off while the ball was in the air. Five minutes high, whatever that converts to in feet or meters. That way Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t have gotten it and hit the last second cross that led to the tying goal. Because the ball would have been really high in the air and out of his reach. Then the United States would have won. You can’t kick a ball that’s really, really, really high in the air. Everybody knows that.
You know what? I feel like I’m not explaining this very well. I think some visual aides would help. (NOTE: Clint Dempsey has not been taken out of the game in these visual aides, because I think he’s probably a good really-really-high-ball-kicker and because I wanted to make a drawing where he’s happy and Cristiano Ronaldo is sad.)
Keep an eye on the clock. The clock is the key.
See? How easy was that?
Sheer brillance.
Team USA was handicapped from the get-go because they didn’t have Air Bud on their team. If all else failed, he could have bitten Cristiano Ronaldo on the ankle.
[upload.wikimedia.org]
Eh, blaming Beasley is easy, but if he had been up ‘n’ at ’em right away then maybe Ronaldo’s run down the wing and pretty awesome cross would have just occurred in the 89th minute of regulation time instead. Who knows about these things. Let’s all just rejoice in America’s non-win, shall we? A bit of global unity never hurt anyone.
Blaming Michael Bradley is much easier.
Had he simply kicked the ball with any sort of force at midfield, instead of fumbling about and failing to dump it into Portugal’s end, then turning it over for the pass to Ronaldo, the opportunity (much less tying goal) never happens.
Bradley was truly awful yesterday aside from a few useful through passes. As a keystone in the midfield, part of your job is to defend as well as create on offense. His defense was either a product of laziness or exhaustion, and he should have been subbed out far earlier in the match.
@Kleg I agree with you 100%. He had several bad and lazy-looking (fatigue?) turnovers in the final 15 or so mins.
I agree 5 million percent. Bradley was atrocious against Ghana and merely awful against Portugal, so it’s easy to see how people would say he did well.
Bradly missed an essentially open goal constantly gave the ball away cheaply and easily in dangerous areas. Under no circumstances can you turn the ball over 40 yards from goal in the center of the field. That will lead to a chance for the other team 9 times out of 10.
Even my girlfriend, who prior to last night’s match, had watched approximately 45 minutes of professional soccer in her life, was getting wise to the fact that the bald guy was stinking up the joint. Of course, my ranting and raving at his uselessness for the majority of the game might have helped her along in those regards.
Similarly, my son, who has always liked the idea of soccer more than he understands the actual game, much less the national teams and World Cup tourney structure, was constantly screaming at “the pale bald guy” for his many mistakes.
So I guess my son and Kleg’s girlfriend should be in charge of all USMNT subs going forward?
KILL WHITEY!!!! And by Whitey, I mean bradley
Congrats, that’s the most interested I’ve ever been in soccer.
Now back to boobies.
Now do one where Rinaldo is eaten by a bear!
I think Beasley actually was hurt. Maybe not bad enough to need a stretcher, but he blocked a heavy shot and it looked like he turned his ankle on it.
I guess a lot is riding on this, if team USA wins the US might actually start to give a crap about soccer when its not World Cup time.
They’ll need to get to the finals at least.
I remember when they made the quarterfinals in 2002, everyone said Soccer was here to stay.
Oops.
Not likely.
At this point the only thing to make anyone in North America interested in soccer it needs to be played by topless women. Because soccer is fucking boring.
Problem is the best players in the world play club in Europe. So, to actually watch talent, you have to follow a foreign league. For die hards that is no big deal, but for the common American fan there’s no way that is happening when American football and every other sport option is in the way.