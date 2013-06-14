The Washington Redskins And Racism, A Taiwan Animation Essay

#Washington Redskins #Football #NFL
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.14.13

Taiwan Animation tackled the sensitive issue of “football is more important than any other social issue” and the racism of the Washington Redskins name. When Taiwan is calling you racist and backing it up with hard evidence, you should probably just fold and call them Washington Football Team. I want one of those “Tennessee Inbreds” helmets, though.

