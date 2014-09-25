The World’s Most Oblivious Man Had No Idea Maria Sharapova Was Seated Right Behind Him On A Flight

Getty Image

Hey, you know that lady that screams a lot when she plays tennis? The leggy blonde? The one you’re reading about in the paper? The one with five Grand Slam titles to her name? Yeah, she’s sitting behind you. Maria Sharapova tweeted this out on an early morning flight.

In 2013, Maria Sharapova made $29 million—and she’s sitting in coach. What a boss move. Cheap as hell but a boss move nonetheless.



(I asked Maria Sharapova a semi-stupid question on the red carpet once. She rolled her eyes at me and now I hate her. PROOF.)