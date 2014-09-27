There Were A Lot of C*ck Jokes On College Game Day From South Carolina

When you travel to Columbia, home of the South Carolina Gamecocks, you’re going to see and hear a bunch of dick jokes. That’s just how it is. You can’t expect 20-year-old kids to act mature (just ask Jameis Winston). So today’s roundup of College Gameday signs is borderline NSFW and also incredibly childish—just the way I like it.

(Yes, the Michael Sam one is in poor taste. Do better South Carolina.)