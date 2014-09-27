There Were A Lot of C*ck Jokes On College Game Day From South Carolina

When you travel to Columbia, home of the South Carolina Gamecocks, you’re going to see and hear a bunch of dick jokes. That’s just how it is. You can’t expect 20-year-old kids to act mature (just ask Jameis Winston). So today’s roundup of College Gameday signs is borderline NSFW and also incredibly childish—just the way I like it.
(Yes, the Michael Sam one is in poor taste. Do better South Carolina.)
Made out with a hot dog? That was ONE TIME!
When I was a freshman at South Carolina, we played the other USC – Southern California. Of course, they are the Trojans. Best bumper sticker: ‘No Trojan Can Hold Our Cocks!’ And we actually, unexpectedly, won the game. Good times.
One of these days the University of South Carolina will finally play Oregon State, and everyone’s TV will just explode. Or so I fervently hope.