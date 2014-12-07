These Fans Just Wanted To Lick Each Other And Who Are We To Judge?

#NHL #Nope
Senior Editor
12.07.14 4 Comments

Wait, hang on, did she just lick his face? And did he enjoy it? And did Blue Cross Blue Shield pay them for that timely ad?

Someone please get to the bottom of this face licking? If only, for science.

(via @metal john)

Around The Web

TOPICS#NHL#Nope
TAGSCHICAGO BLACKHAWKSGROSSSSSSSSSSNHLNOPE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP