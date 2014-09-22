This Is The Only Thing You Need To See From Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti’s Press Conference

My job is to write about sports and to be in-the-know about everything going on in the sports world. I’ve followed the Ray Rice case as closely as one could. I’ve read the details, I watched the brutal video, I’ve watched all the press conferences with Roger Goodell and the Ravens and so on and so forth.

And I can tell you most sincerely that I have no idea who’s telling the truth. I have no idea who saw the video, I have no idea what Ray Rice told owner Stephen Biscotti or Roger Goodell. Basically, I don’t know anything and frankly, neither do you.

The Ravens issued a rebuttal to the ESPN OTL report and, in short, they called them big fat stinkin’ liars. They might be right. I have no idea. I don’t exactly trust ESPN any more than I trust the Ravens.

What I’m trying to say is…well, Stephen Bisciotti summed it up perfectly at today’s press conference.