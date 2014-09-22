This Is The Only Thing You Need To See From Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti’s Press Conference

#Ray Rice
Senior Editor
09.22.14 8 Comments

My job is to write about sports and to be in-the-know about everything going on in the sports world. I’ve followed the Ray Rice case as closely as one could. I’ve read the details, I watched the brutal video, I’ve watched all the press conferences with Roger Goodell and the Ravens and so on and so forth.

And I can tell you most sincerely that I have no idea who’s telling the truth. I have no idea who saw the video, I have no idea what Ray Rice told owner Stephen Biscotti or Roger Goodell. Basically, I don’t know anything and frankly, neither do you.

The Ravens issued a rebuttal to the ESPN OTL report and, in short, they called them big fat stinkin’ liars. They might be right. I have no idea. I don’t exactly trust ESPN any more than I trust the Ravens.

What I’m trying to say is…well, Stephen Bisciotti summed it up perfectly at today’s press conference.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ray Rice
TAGSbaltimore ravensDomestic AbuseRAY RICEStephen Bisciotti

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP