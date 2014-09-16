This Is The Worst Fake Punt Of All-Time For So Many Reasons

On Saturday Arkansas State attempted a fake punt against Miami. Because no one was watching the game, the details of the play weren’t closely examined until Monday. That’s when Twitter user Sean Korte spotted something odd, something not seen in any football game before.

Did you miss it? Look closely at the slot receiver towards the bottom of the screen. Here’s some music to help you out.

Yes, that dude played dead—on a football field—to try and trick the opponent. If there is a better sports blooper out there, I haven’t seen it.

But it’s not over. No sir. After seeing the result of the play, our buddy rose from the dead like Lazarus and BOOM GOES THE DYNAMITE.

So yes, in conclusion, this is the worst fake punt of all-time. Not only was it poorly designed and poorly executed, but a guy kinda, sorta died. TWICE.