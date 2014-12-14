This Is What Happens When You Jump Into The Stands During A Road Game

Bengals RB Jeremy Hill scored a touchdown against Cleveland today and attempted to jump in the stands to celebrate. One problem: The game was in Cleveland.
IN THE FACE, IN THE FACE!
Reaching over the wall and touching the athletes should be punished by hitting drills against the player.
I’m really confused, are you trying to punish the athlete or the fans touching him?
I’m trying to make the game FUNNER!
Well at least there are other a****les and it isn’t only in New Orleans.
Don’t try to jump into the stands as a way of taunting your opponents maybe?
How Dare you! This is America! How could you be so racist!??!
If he tried that shit in the D, he’d get shanked in tha throat with a # 2 pencil.
Des Moines?
@mooseknucklesammich deeeeeeeeetroit son! Tha Dirty D. Big Dirt McGirk. Dolly Dogsled. You know, the D.
I’m from 3 and a half mile son. I used to dodge bullets on the way to school kid. Wore t shirts in winter. Stole Charleston Chew from Munchie Mart. We had to what we do to survive, believe.
@BurnsyFan66 – ^^ That made me laugh, thanks.
Also, HOW ‘BOUT DEM LIONS!?!
@OhMyBalls I think Smokin Jay Cutler is in for a world of hurt this wknd! I live in Chicago, so there’s a high likelihood of me having to break a barstool over some Bears fan’s head.
GO LIONS!