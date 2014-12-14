This Is What Happens When You Jump Into The Stands During A Road Game

#GIFs
Senior Editor
12.14.14 11 Comments

Bengals RB Jeremy Hill scored a touchdown against Cleveland today and attempted to jump in the stands to celebrate. One problem: The game was in Cleveland.

IN THE FACE, IN THE FACE!

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSCINCINNATI BENGALSCLEVELAND BROWNSgifsvines

