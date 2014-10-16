This Kid Taking A Soccer Ball To The Face In Slow Motion Is Comedy At Its Finest

#Viral Videos
News & Culture Writer
10.16.14 3 Comments

So a guy is testing his new slow motion camera around a few children playing with a soccer ball — surely nothing completely hilarious could come from this, right? This definitely won’t end up being the funniest video of a child getting injured since the ice cream man video, will it? WRONG, BECAUSE IT IS AMAZING. I watched it and laughed, and then I watched it five more times and laughed. If videos of children injuring themselves and each other were potato chips, I would weigh eight hundred pounds and eventually die in my house like the mom in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

If you need me, I’ll just be looking at this GIF for the rest of the day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSKIDS CRYINGViral Videos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP