This Kid Taking A Soccer Ball To The Face In Slow Motion Is Comedy At Its Finest

So a guy is testing his new slow motion camera around a few children playing with a soccer ball — surely nothing completely hilarious could come from this, right? This definitely won’t end up being the funniest video of a child getting injured since the ice cream man video, will it? WRONG, BECAUSE IT IS AMAZING. I watched it and laughed, and then I watched it five more times and laughed. If videos of children injuring themselves and each other were potato chips, I would weigh eight hundred pounds and eventually die in my house like the mom in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

If you need me, I’ll just be looking at this GIF for the rest of the day.