This Sleepy Baseball Fan Is Suing The MLB And ESPN Over Hurt Feelings

Back on April 13, the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in a somewhat exciting game that aired on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Although, if you had only caught the box score the next day and especially this clip of a fan sleeping in his seat in the top of the fourth inning, you might have thought that the game was really boring, if you’re not already one of those jerks who always says that baseball is boring. It turns out that the fan in question, Andrew Robert Rector, would prefer to be left out of this and all conversations about that night’s game, because he’s suing ESPN, Major League Baseball, the Yankees, Dan Shulman and John Kruk for $10 million because Shulman and Kruk had a little fun at his expense.
Specifically, according to the New York Post’s account of Rector’s “typo-ridden suit,” Shulman and Kruk (listed as John Kruck in parts of the lawsuit) went on an “unending verbal crusade” against Rector, and he suffered “intentional infliction of emotional distress” as a result. As for the validity of Rector’s so-called suffering, the video clip in question is still available for all the world to watch on YouTube, and we can now determine whether or not Shulman and Kruk actually called him “a fatty cow that need two seats at a time.”
Aside from the chicken finger remarks, which are as tame as they come, there’s not a word about Rector’s weight or him needing two seats in that clip, so if it happened, it was conveniently edited out. Perhaps the most absurd part of George Costanza’s lawsuit is that he’s pissed that the announcers made it seem like he “neither understands nor knows anything about history and the meaning of rivalry between Red Sox and New York Yankee.” Also, he didn’t like that when the video was available on MLB.com and other sites the next day, it was apparently near a photo of two guys kissing.
Look, if insinuating that someone doesn’t know what he’s talking about is an offense punishable by civil lawsuit, I’d start suing every last commenter on this website. They’d all win, but still, it’s the principle of the matter.
Did the “unending verbal crusade” ever end? It did? Then shut up, fatty.
C-Tates is a bad dancer!
I’ll see you in court.
MOTHER FUCKER
what a baby. what is he gonna sue us, the general public, when we start picking apart what a piece of crap he is?
Will you insult me too while you’re at it? I want in on the class action…action.
social media is gonna have a field day on this guy.
$10 million? That is absurd, he was publicly humiliated, disrespected and misrepresented on live televsion!! He looks like a productive member of society, someone who never falls asleep on the job. Go for $40 million buddy, you deserve it!
Time to revisit those ‘Neverending Story’ and ‘Naked Lunch’ lawsuits.
The NeverEnding Story lawsuit?? …you can sue a movie for being too awesome?!!
In that case, I’ll be seeing Last Starfighter, Young Guns 2, and Tango and Cash in court!
Haha, he’s fat!
+1. Brevity is the soul of wit.
If there’s one way to avoid being taunted by the public at large, it’s to make a bring a ridiculous lawsuit. I’m sure nobody on the Internet will make fun of him now that this story is EVERYWHERE.
Why doesn’t he sue his drug dealer for the heroin he bought before the game?
What a fat fucktard.
if only he caught a homer with his face.
I always wanted to sue if my belly was used in the news random fat people walking around in the overweight statistic story of the day.
Great, people who aren’t smart enough to know how dumb they are.
Pay this man if he can last 8 minutes on a treadmill at half speed.
Good thing we’re all thin and fit so we can call that guy a fat POS.
A ticket to a Sox/Yankees game? That’s about a $200 nap!
I’m not sure who will end up being the most deserving of a punch to the dick in this scenario. This guy, his attorney, or the judge that looks it over and says, “Yeah, this is deserving of the time to be heard in court.” Every day there’s someone new jumping on the butthurt bandwagon to try to cash in, and each one is more useless than the one before.
he got all wore out climbing to his seat in the stands..what with that four hundred extra pounds or so coating him. sue me over that now mister