This Texas Longhorns Fan Is All About ‘Core Values’

#Texas
Senior Editor
12.30.14 9 Comments

Somewhere, deep in the heart of Texas..

Hey, what do you want for Christmas?

I don’t know, a jersey maybe?

Ok.

But one that’s custom made, not a generic one.

Sounds good, do you have any ideas?

Well, coach Strong is all about respecting people and living your life with a series of…”CORE VALUES.”

Actually, that’s perfect.

[Kimmie]

TOPICS#Texas
TAGSSTUPID FANSTEXASviral photos

