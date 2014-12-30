This Texas Longhorns Fan Is All About ‘Core Values’

Somewhere, deep in the heart of Texas..
Hey, what do you want for Christmas?
I don’t know, a jersey maybe?
Ok.
But one that’s custom made, not a generic one.
Sounds good, do you have any ideas?
Well, coach Strong is all about respecting people and living your life with a series of…”CORE VALUES.”
Actually, that’s perfect.
[Kimmie]
He also appears to have a haircut you could set your watch to.
What’s in his garage, kiddie porn or hooker body parts?
Texas. Tucking Jerseys into khaki’s since 1845
also… hungry butt
there’s a subreddit for that
His ass has a cameltoe. Disturbing
Wouldn’t it have been easier to just put dollar signs across his back?
Are you guys talking about Pete Core Values? I used to work for his Dad, Walter Core Values. What a bunch of unscrupulous assholes.
“God, it sucks when there’s another guy on the team with the same last name. Thanks for screwing up my jersey assignment, Shitty Fucking Values!”
-Core Values
How did Val Kilmer get in the shot?