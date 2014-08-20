This Was Joel Embiid’s Reaction After Receiving Nude Photos From A Woman

Senior Editor
08.20.14 8 Comments
Joe Embiid

Getty Image

Joel Embiid continues to be the best thing on Twitter. When he’s not sliding into your timeline hitting on Rihanna, he’s posting topless pictures of himself with a “free the nipple” hashtag. Yesterday, the Sixers center took his Twitter game to a whole new level after receiving nude photos and videos from a woman.

I don’t know if they give awards for Twitter. I don’t know if there’s some kind of Webby for best tweet of the year. But if there is and Joel Embiid doesn’t win for this, then we’re doing it wrong. We’re doing it very wrong.

