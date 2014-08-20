This Was Joel Embiid’s Reaction After Receiving Nude Photos From A Woman

Joel Embiid continues to be the best thing on Twitter. When he’s not sliding into your timeline hitting on Rihanna, he’s posting topless pictures of himself with a “free the nipple” hashtag. Yesterday, the Sixers center took his Twitter game to a whole new level after receiving nude photos and videos from a woman.
I don’t know if they give awards for Twitter. I don’t know if there’s some kind of Webby for best tweet of the year. But if there is and Joel Embiid doesn’t win for this, then we’re doing it wrong. We’re doing it very wrong.
You know that isn’t a picture of Joel Embiid right? He just wanted to rag on Andrew Wiggins, which is one of his top 5 favorite twitter topics.
Wait, you mean the pic that says Andrew Wiggins underneath it isn’t a pic of Joel Embiid?
You know he never said that he thought the picture was Embiid right?…he was just commenting on how humorous the tweet was.
That’s Diekembe Mutombo, you racist!
Heaven forbid we ever take away hits from Twitter.com, but I’d like to see that photo here instead of a site blocked at my work. Unless it’s the banner pic. In which case, okay then.
I changed it for you. Happy my dear?
Go read just a handful of his tweets. As far as Twitter humor goes, he’s top notch.
No no, that is definitely solid tweeting. You should see what the worst things on twitter are.