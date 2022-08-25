Rosa Out
AEW
Sports

A New AEW Women’s Champion Will Be Crowned At All Out

TwitterContributing Writer

AEW’s annual All Out show was set to be the stage for Toni Storm’s second shot against Thunder Rosa and her women’s championship in a showdown between ThunderStorm tag team partners.

But Wednesday night in AEW’s latest injury hit, the champ announced she would not be able to compete on Sunday, September 4, due to injury.

Instead, the top contender in the women’s division, Storm, will face off against Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D in a four-way dance for the AEW interim women’s world championship. Before dropping the belt to Thunder Rosa, Baker and Shida were the two longest-reigning women’s champions in the promotion’s history, at 290 days and 372 days, respectively.

The championship bout has plenty of intrigue now, with Hayter’s relationship as the muscle to Baker, Storm as the hungry challenger and Shida as the wild card.

Thunder Rosa’s exit from the championship match comes following a slew of injuries across the AEW roster, including CM Punk (who dropped the AEW heavyweight title on Wednesday’s Dynamite to Jon Moxley), Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega. Punk, Danielson, and Omega have since returned and are expected to be heavily involved in the All Out show in the coming weeks. As of now, it’s not known how long Thunder Rosa will be out injured.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×