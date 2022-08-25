A New AEW Women’s Champion Will Be Crowned At All Out

AEW’s annual All Out show was set to be the stage for Toni Storm’s second shot against Thunder Rosa and her women’s championship in a showdown between ThunderStorm tag team partners.

But Wednesday night in AEW’s latest injury hit, the champ announced she would not be able to compete on Sunday, September 4, due to injury.

Get well soon, champ ❤️@thunderrosa22 steps down as AEW Women's World Champion due to injury #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZTPAlMdJi9 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 25, 2022

Instead, the top contender in the women’s division, Storm, will face off against Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D in a four-way dance for the AEW interim women’s world championship. Before dropping the belt to Thunder Rosa, Baker and Shida were the two longest-reigning women’s champions in the promotion’s history, at 290 days and 372 days, respectively.

The championship bout has plenty of intrigue now, with Hayter’s relationship as the muscle to Baker, Storm as the hungry challenger and Shida as the wild card.

Thunder Rosa’s exit from the championship match comes following a slew of injuries across the AEW roster, including CM Punk (who dropped the AEW heavyweight title on Wednesday’s Dynamite to Jon Moxley), Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega. Punk, Danielson, and Omega have since returned and are expected to be heavily involved in the All Out show in the coming weeks. As of now, it’s not known how long Thunder Rosa will be out injured.