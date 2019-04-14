



Getty Image

Less than two years ago Tiger Woods was ranked outside the top 1,000 players in the world, wondering if he’d be able to walk without pain much less playing golf at a high level again.

On Sunday, more than a decade after his last major championship win in 2008 at the U.S. Open and 14 years after he donned the green jacket, Woods was back on top of the golfing world. His fifth green jacket and 15th major championship was the first of his career from behind the lead entering the final round, as he trailed Francesco Molinari by two entering Sunday.

Woods, Molinari, and Tony Finau teed off just after 9:00 a.m. ET, with tee times moved up due to weather expected to arrive in the afternoon. To start, it looked like we were going to watch a repeat of the Open Championship a year ago, with Molinari refusing to flinch, scrambling for pars and keeping the distance between he and Woods en route to a second major win.

However, after pars on the first six holes and extending his lead to three in the process, Molinari finally showed some cracks in the armor. He bogeyed No. 7, while Tiger birdied. He bounced back with a birdie at the eighth, matching Woods to stay one up.



At the 10th, Molinari made another miracle par save, while Woods bogeyed from the woods, again trailing by two. On the 11th tee, Molinari found the fairway while Woods, for the second straight day, sprayed his right into the patron walkway to the right of the trees. From there, he gave us our first glimpse at a vintage Tiger moment at Augusta, and placed the pressure firmly on his competitors again.

A lesson in trajectory. Tiger Woods recovers with a skillful approach on No. 11. #themasters pic.twitter.com/mmfzijlDjC — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019

That shot was a reminder to Molinari, Finau, and the rest that he still had that magic in him. Staring down the 12th hole, golf’s greatest par 3, Molinari finally flinched, coming up short on the bank and rolling back into the water. Woods played it safe to the middle of the green, as Finau also dunked one in the water, and suddenly, the tournament was on. Both Molinari and Finau made double bogey, while Woods managed to two-putt for par, giving him a share of the lead for the first time all day.



Tiger Woods: tied for the lead on Masters Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7VomYEFbbQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

Both Molinari and Woods birdied the 13th and parred the 14th, but on the par-5 15th, disaster struck again for Molinari. He blocked his drive right and overcooked the layup effort into the second cut. From there, he clipped a tree branch and had his ball drop into the middle of the pond short, effectively ending his championship hopes.

For the second time today, Francesco Molinari finds the water. pic.twitter.com/CN7NqTCz4x — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019

Woods found the green in two and coaxed his eagle putt within two feet and cleaned up for birdie, taking the outright lead for the first time in the tournament. Magic was in the air, as Tiger took to the 16th tee, leading by one and walking towards the traditional Sunday pin that gave him his most famous moment of his career. Woods flushed an 8-iron and let his favorite slope do its thing, nearly funneling it in for an ace.

When you have Tiger Woods and the 16th hole at the Masters, special things happen. pic.twitter.com/b95cA3p7bn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 14, 2019



Tiger cleaned up for birdie and a two-shot lead, and suddenly the green jacket was his for the taking. At 17, he made a picture perfect par — fairway, green, two-putt. On 18, his drive found the right side of the fairway, but he was forced to try and hit a big cut, overcooking it to the right of the green, leaving him needing a chip and two putts for the win.

He gave his par putt a great run, burning the right edge of the cup. After Molinari and Finau finished up, the stage was set and Woods swept in the short bogey roll for the win and one of the all-time moments in golf, celebrating a Masters win with his kids for the first time.