When fans think of the players who define the last decade or so of soccer in the United States, few, if any, players are as beloved as Tim Howard. Now a member of the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer, Howard spent more than a decade as a goalkeeper in England, suiting up for Manchester United and, most notably, Everton.

But beyond his accolades for his various clubs, Howard has been the first-choice keeper for the United States Men’s National team for 121 matches in his career. That’s the most in American history for a goalkeeper and the eighth-most in the history of the red, white, and blue. And of course, Howard has been in net for a myriad of memorable performances, most notably his Herculean effort during the national team’s 2-1 loss to Belgium in 2014 in which he recorded a World Cup-record 15 saves.

On the heels of the news that the United States would host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, Uproxx Sports spoke to Howard — who was a teenager the last time the United States played hosts in 1994 — about the beautiful game. Howard shared why he’s so excited for the 2026 World Cup to come to North America, gives a glimpse at the future of soccer in America, and shares his pick for which team he thinks will win the World Cup in Russia this year.