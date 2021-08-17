Getty Image
Sports

Tim Tebow Got Released By The Jaguars After One Preseason Game And Football Fans Had A Field Day

TwitterAssociate Editor

After one preseason game in which he looked like a 34-year-old ex-quarterback who never played tight end before and hasn’t been in the NFL in six years, the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to release Tim Tebow. The former Heisman Trophy winner and member of the New York Mets organization announced the news on his Twitter account.

In addition to Tebow, Jacksonville announced four other players were waived in an attempt to reduce its roster size.

The Jaguars, who are coached by Tebow’s former Florida coach Urban Meyer, decided to bring him in at a new position earlier this year and gave him a look at tight end. While we don’t know how things went during practices and workouts and those sorts of things, we did see Tebow during the team’s first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns in which he was targeted once and whiffed on a pair of blocks that brought him a ton of attention on Twitter.

In response, a number of football fans took to Twitter and got jokes off about this experiment going awry.

As for why this entire experiment happened, and why a number of folks were on board with giving someone who has never played tight end and was last a professional football player during the Obama administration a chance, here’s a tweet.

The Jaguars will next take the field for a preseason game on Monday against the New Orleans Saints.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×