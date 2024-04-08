cleveland guardians eclipse
Here Are Some Incredible Time Lapse Videos Of The Solar Eclipse From The Reds And Guardians Stadiums

A total solar eclipse appeared on Monday afternoon, and a large portion of the United States got to witness the celestial event. The path of totality went over a number of states, including the great state of Ohio, where plenty of folks (for example: me) went outside and threw on some eclipse glasses and looked up into the sky.

Two of the cities that got an especially great view of things were Cincinnati, which got 99.7 coverage at its peak, and Cleveland, which was right along the path of totality. Fortunately, there were people in both cities that decided to set up time lapse cameras in their respective MLB stadiums, as both the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians are getting ready to play games in the late afternoon/early evening on Monday. Unsurprisingly, the video the Reds posted was stunning.

The one that the official MLB account posted from Progressive Field was even better, as it had the sun prominently featured and really gave a glimpse into just how dark things got for those who were along the path of totality.

Unsurprisingly, the players in attendance were blown away by the whole thing.

Anyway, let’s all do this again when we get another one of these in the U.S. in 2044 and 2045.

