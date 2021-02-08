The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the scoring in the first quarter of Super Bowl LV, marching down the field on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense on their second drive of the game and settling for three. Tampa’s offense was stuck in the mud as it started the game, but right before the end of the first quarter, their Hall of Fame quarterback and tight end duo put them on top.

The Bucs marched down the field against the Kansas City defense, finding themselves in the red zone with less than a minute remaining in the frame. While there, Tom Brady dropped back and found perhaps his all-time favorite target, dumping it off to Rob Gronkowski. The big man did the rest, rumbling into the end zone and putting Tampa Bay up, 7-3.

Somewhere watching the game, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice saw one of their records go down in flames. That’s because this eight-yard link up was the 13th time that Brady found Gronkowski for a score in the postseason in their careers, the most all-time for a quarterback and pass catcher duo.

As an added bonus, this score was a new one for Brady, as he had never found the end zone in the first quarter of a Super Bowl in his career. Seeing as how he’s made it to 10 of them, that’s certainly eyebrow-raising.