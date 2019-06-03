Tracy Morgan Will Host The 2019 ESPYS And Has A Message For Bo Jackson

ESPN

The 2019 ESPYS are set to take place on July 10 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and the awards show officially has a host.

Tracy Morgan, the longtime comic, former Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock cast members and current star of TBS’ The Last O.G., is set to host the show, ESPN announced in a press release on Monday.

“I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS,” Morgan said in the release. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!”

Morgan also revealed the news with a video posted to his Twitter account, in which he claims to have information on Kevin Durant’s destination in free agency only to reveal the answer has been redacted.