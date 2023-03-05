Sports

The Kelce Brothers Teamed Up To Lift Women Whose Boyfriends Can’t In An SNL Sketch That Got Cut For Time

Travis Kelce made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, taking over the hosting role after his second Super Bowl win with the Chiefs earlier this year.

Kelce poked some fun at his brother in his opening monologue, taking some jabs at Jason after beating his Eagles in the first brother vs. brother matchup in Super Bowl history. Jason was set to make an appearance, alongside Travis and Chiefs offensive lineman Creed Humphrey in a pre-taped sketch, but that got cut for time. Luckily, SNL put it out as a digital exclusive and it proved to be one of the best sketches of the entire show.

Travis, Jason, and Creed teamed up to give back to the community in a unique way, as SNL once again dipped into the well of “NFL Gives Back” sketches with the three big men helping out by “lifting women up whose boyfriends can’t lift them.” The Kelces and Humphrey help women who have small boyfriends get that feeling they’re missing in their lives, by scooping them up and tossing them over their shoulder when their boyfriends fail to do so.

NFL charity sketches have a high success rate on SNL, as the one where Peyton Manning cusses out kids and rifles footballs at them is an all-timer. This one might not quite hit those highs but it would’ve been one of the highlights of the night had it not been cut for time.

