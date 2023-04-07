Travis Kelce’s Awful First Pitch Got Roasted By Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends of all time. This, of course, does not necessarily mean that he is good at throwing things, even though the Kansas City Chiefs standout was a prolific signal caller in high school. As we learned on Friday afternoon, Kelce’s not especially great at throwing a baseball, as he threw out the first pitch before the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener against the Seattle Mariners.

Kelce deserves credit for trying to throw from the mound, and he decided to go for a full wind-up. But when it came time to throw, Kelce got it all wrong, as he bounced the ball a good 15-20 feet in front of home plate.

Dude catches touchdowns and spikes footballs for a living. 🤷‍♂️ Thanks for hanging out, @tkelce, and welcome home!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/htRz945z15 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 7, 2023

It’s not the worst first pitch we have ever seen, not by a long shot, but it is pretty bad. The clip found its way onto the timeline of his Super Bowl winning quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, who could not help but laugh at how this went.

But Mahomes believes in redemption, and in a follow-up tweet, he called on the Kansas City Royals to give his superstar tight end a chance to make up for this as soon as possible.

Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!! https://t.co/v3RENRzcex — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 7, 2023

We do have evidence that Mahomes is capable of throwing a pretty good first pitch — he was a pretty good pitcher in high school and his dad spent more than a decade in the Majors — so maybe he can give Kelce some tips here.