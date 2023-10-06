Aaron Rodgers, in his never-ending quest to let you know he’s read stuff that he saw on the internet, took a little shot at Travis Kelce earlier this week. During an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers mentioned how the New York Jets did a good job bottling him up Kelce during the team’s 23-20 loss on Sunday Night Football, and decided to bring up the fact that he’s in an ad for a COVID vaccine.

“Mr. Pfizer, we kinda shut him down a little bit,” Rodgers said. “He didn’t have a crazy impact game. Obviously he had some yards and stuff.”

Kelce met with the media for the first time since this happened on Friday afternoon, and while he’s been in the news a lot recently for his relationship with Taylor Swift, he was asked about Rodgers’ jab about, well, the jab.

“Mr. Pfizer” responds to Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/N3Ptfea9oH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

“I thought it was pretty good,” Kelce said. “I mean, with the stache, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man, Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson and Johnson family.”

The reference, of course, is in reference to the fact that Rodgers, a noted vaccine skeptic, plays for a team owned by Woody Johnson, who is an heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune. The company famously released a single-shot vaccine against COVID-19 back in 2021, along with a lot of other stuff that Rodgers probably has some reservations about.