The final game of the NFL regular season was a battle for the AFC East between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The winner would become the 2-seed in the AFC playoffs and host a playoff game next weekend, while the loser would drop to the 6 or 7-seed and go on the road.

While the Bills had some stress alleviated by Jacksonville’s loss earlier in the day that assured them at least a playoff berth, those were still significant stakes for Sunday night’s game and the two teams played a tense first half as you might expect. Miami would take the first lead of the game on a De’Vone Achane run, and it seemed like the Bills offense was stuck in the mud for much of the early going. They would finally get a little rhythm in the passing game, moving into the red zone on a deep ball from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs, and then scored a touchdown on a wild play where an Allen pass ricocheted way up into the air off a defender’s helmet, falling into the arms of Trent Sherfield in the back of the end zone.

It was an incredible play by Sherfield to track the ball, haul it in, and keep his toes on the ground as he fell out the back of the end zone.

Given how tipped passes like that typically result in disaster for the offense, this was a rare time where things worked out for the team passing the ball, and it could end up being a very important play for their playoff seeding.