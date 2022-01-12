Trinity Rodman Will Join The USWNT For The First Time

Trinity Rodman’s soccer career continues to be on the rise.

Rodman has received her first call-up to the United States Women’s National Team on Wednesday, as head coach Vlatko Andonovski named her to the 25-woman roster for the team’s January camp. Rodman, 19, was the NWSL’s Rookie of the Year last season with the Washington Spirit after she was the youngest draftee in league history. She was also named the U.S. Young Female Player of the Year for 2021.

The camp is scheduled for Jan. 19-28 with no friendlies scheduled. The USWNT’s next games are scheduled for mid-February in the SheBelieves Cup. Rodman, who was called up for the U.S.’s friendlies against Australia, but opted out, could be on the roster for the cup if she performs well in camp.

Rodman is the daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman. To date, she has seven caps for the U20 team and has nine career goals. She remains age-eligible for the upcoming 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

“She was one of the most exciting players in the league this past season, and she proved that she can be impactful at the professional level in NWSL. And now with that, she earned a call-up for the national team,” Andonovski said about Rodman in the release announcing the roster.

“Now, we don’t want to rush anything. We obviously have to be patient. She’s still young player, but we do want to expose her to the environment where she can get her feet wet a little bit, and get used to the environment, get used to my coaching and the players that she’s around, and hopefully she can continue growing and show that what she was able to do in the league, she can do that at the international level.”