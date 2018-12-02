Tua Tagovailoa Was Replaced By Jalen Hurts After Getting Injured In The SEC Title Game

12.01.18

During the 2018 College Football Playoff championship game, Alabama went into the locker room for the half against Georgia needing a spark. To do this, Nick Saban pulled veteran starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and put in dynamic freshman Tua Tagovailoa. It worked, Tagovailoa won the game on a touchdown in overtime, and during this season, he put forth a whale of a season en route to a potential Heisman Trophy.

So of course, when the two teams squared off in the SEC Championship game on Saturday afternoon, the opposite situation more or less happened. Tagovailoa struggled against the Bulldogs, as he obviously wasn’t at 100 percent due to an early ankle injury.

Then, in the fourth quarter with the Crimson Tide down by seven, Tagovailoa dropped back and went down in a heap. One of his offensive linemen stepped on his right ankle, causing it to bend awkwardly.

