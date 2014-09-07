Hi everyone, happy first week of the NFL season and OH GOD, NO! NOPE! That’s Bengals TE Tyler Eifert with a nasty looking dislocated elbow. He left the game and is not expected to return. Related: I’m not expected to eat anytime soon.
Tyler Eifert’s Dislocated Elbow Is One Of Those Things You Can’t Unsee
Senior Editor
09.07.14
