Tyler Eifert’s Dislocated Elbow Is One Of Those Things You Can’t Unsee

Senior Editor
09.07.14

Hi everyone, happy first week of the NFL season and OH GOD, NO! NOPE! That’s Bengals TE Tyler Eifert with a nasty looking dislocated elbow. He left the game and is not expected to return. Related: I’m not expected to eat anytime soon.

Around The Web

TAGSdislocated elbowTyler EifertTyler Eifert injury

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP