UAB is one of the college football programs on the lookout for a new head coach. The Blazers spent the 2022 campaign under the guidance of Bryant Vincent, the former offensive coordinator who ascended to an interim head coach role after Bill Clark resigned in June to tend to lingering back problems.

After going 6-6 this season with a 4-4 record in Conference USA, it appears UAB is getting closer and closer to finding Clark’s permanent replacement. They school has apparently decided to go Jeff Saturday mode with the search, because according to Football Scoop, former NFL quarterback, ESPN analyst, and current high school coach Trent Dilfer is expected to get offered the job, with the belief being that he will accept the position.

Per sources familiar with the process, UAB officials are expected to approach Dilfer with a formal offer to coach the Blazers’ program, and those sources said that the Blazers’ brass are “optimistic” that Dilfer will accept what would be his first-ever college head coaching position.

The news was confirmed by Matt Fortuna and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Dilfer currently serves as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy, a private school in Tennessee. He has not coached at a higher level, meaning this would be his first college coaching job if he accepted it. The news comes on the same day that UAB players authored a letter to express gripes about the search and throw their support behind Vincent.

UAB still has one game to play this season, as the team will participate in the Bahamas Bowl.