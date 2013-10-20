UFC 166 Results: Did Cain Velasquez Hold Off Junior Dos Santos To Retain The Heavyweight Title?

That’s a serious question, because I just started watching last night’s UFC 166 Pay-Per-View thanks to some agonizing issues with my cable and Internet. But for the sake of bringing those of you that haven’t been able to watch and simply want the quick and easy results, I’m going to go ahead and spoil the whole thing for myself, because dependability and convenience of my home high speed Internet and cable bundle BE DAMNED!

From what little I did gather from last night’s live discussion, the men of the night were Gilbert Milendez and Diego Sanchez, and my prediction for poor Shawn Jordan, the former LSU fullback living the UFC Heavyweight life these days, couldn’t have been further off. That said, here’s the rundown of last night’s UFC 166 results, and I’ll be back tomorrow with analysis, news and dick jokes.

Main Event

Cain Velasquez def. Junior dos Santos (TKO, Round 5)

As I wrote yesterday, these two can fight each other until they’re old and grey, living in Cauliflower Ear Oaks nursing home, and it will probably be more entertaining than any other heavyweight contender.

Daniel Cormier def. Roy Nelson (Unanimous decision)

Gilbert Melendez def. Diego Sanchez (Unanimous decision)

Gabriel Gonzaga def. Shawn Jordan (KO, Round 1)

John Dodson def. Darrell Montague (KO, Round 1)

Fox Sports 1 Preliminary Fights

Tim Boetsch def. CB Dollaway (Split decision)

Hector Lombard def. Nate Marquardt (TKO, Round 1)

Jessica Eye def. Sarah Kaufman (Split decision)

KJ Noons def. Geroge Sotiropoulos (Unanimous decision)

Online Preliminary Fights

Adlan Amagov def. TJ Waldburger (KO, Round 1)

Tony Ferguson def. Mike Rio (Submission, Round 1)

Andre Fili def. Jeremy Larsen (TKO, Round 2)

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Dustin Pague (TKO, Round 2)