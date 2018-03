The Super Samoan has entered the Octagon in front of his fellow countrymen!#UFC221 @MarkHunt1974 pic.twitter.com/zcinQTOEPb — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2018

Mark Hunt is 43 years old, but the power in his hands haven’t dissipated an ounce. That means Hunt, one of the scariest punchers in the history of combat sports, now has Old Man Strength combined with his ungodly power. It’s scary.

Curtis Blaydes felt that power almost immediately at UFC 221 as Hunt busted him open with a series of shots before Blaydes took him down (it’s really the only way to tire Hunt out it seems).