UFC Fight Night 40 Live Discussion: Brown vs Board Shorts of Education

The UFC is back in Ohio, for some strange reason, as Fight Night 40 takes place from Cincinnati, home of terrible chili and terribler football teams! Thankfully this card is split across three viewing platforms, so I don’t have to pretend that there’s a big difference between Fight Pass prelims and Fight Pass main card. Check out the With Leather Staff Predictions and hey, throw your own picks in there, too!
Speaking of Fight Pass prelims, those kick off at a respectable 6:30 PM ET. I’m intrigued by two semi-name fighter, Nik “The Carnie” Lentz and Manvel “The Anvil” Gamburyan getting stuck down on Fight Pass, but whatever, I think the fight looks neat.
The prelims move over to Fox Sports 2 (Which might be in less homes than Fight Pass) at 8:00 PM ET. In another weird scheduling situation, former bantawmeight title challenger Eddie Wineland is opening up the prelims against Johnny Eduardo. There’s also going to be a hopefully fun flyweight fight between Kyoji Horiguchi and Darrel “Mongoose” Montague. Yay for tinyweights! The prelims finish off with middleweights Ed “Short Fuse” Herman and Rafael “No, Not The Tennis Guy” Natal, and I think this is another potentially good fight.
The main card is on Fox Sports 1 starting at 10:00 PM ET, and I’m really excited for most of these fights. I mean, I don’t understand why Neil Magny still has a job, let alone is on the main card, but whatever, Erik Koch and Daron Cruickshank should have a super-awesome kick-fight. Plus, I get to see two heavyweights lumber around hilariously when Soa Palelei and Ruan Potts go at it.
The main event is something special, though. Erick Silva and Matt Brown are both two supreme arbiters of violence, and neither man is typically concerned with defense. I don’t expect this fight to go the distance, heck, I barely expect it to last one full round (Though I did say it would end in the third).
I just think Erick needs some time to grow more. I really want him to get bigger in this sport. But much respect to Brown though.
I agree Totally. Love both of them. But i was going for silva. I would love to see Matt brown fight Hendricks
Much respect to the heart of Erick silva. That was Insane.
Brown finishes Silva with GnP in the FIGHT OF THE FOREVER.
Damn, that was something else.
aw fuck. and I like Erick Silva. But that fight….
THAT FUCKING FIGHT
this CANNOT be 5 rounds, SOMEONE’S gotta go down.
*5
I want to see % rounds of this.
brown needs to keep punching
That knee, man. Everything Brown is doing just looks brutal.
i love mma sometimes :D
Silva has no clue what’s going on. He looks drunk.
UNLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEASH!
That was incredible.
MATT BROWN AAAAAHHHH
He just tossed him like a rag doll!
THIS FIGHT YOU GUYS
Silva is just so amazingly fast.
Did he trip exiting the tunnel or was he just walking funny?
IT’S MAIN EVENT TIME MOFOS!!!
And Costas punches the everloving heck out of Larkin to get the round 1 ko
Yes! This fight is insane.
Matt Brown is Doomsday. A monster.
Dayummmmmm!
Silvas got this.
What a truly awful set of picks. I’m ashamed.
GFKonMMA is the only person that can tie Danny, I believe.
Haha, that was a nice answer to all the people complaining on Twitter about this event running long.
jeeeeeeeeez that was sick
DAAAAAAYYYYYYUUUUMMMM
I think Cain could Ground and pound Godzilla.
Id watch it. I threw out the idea. You made it a show. U can do shit with it. Take my idea to Dana. Say its your own. I do not want anything. Its yours. Just make it awsome.
I think you just created a hell of a Saturday morning cartoon for the UFC.
Nice to see Glazer back and healthy. Count double pneumonia along with liver kicks as something I don’t ever want to experience.
He will. I really hope he comes back and doest get outclassed by everyone.
I was just thinking that it feels like we haven’t seen Cruz in a while either.
he’d still snap something while sitting in a chair and holding a pen
Its also nice to see Cruz back analyzing.
How many kos has there been tonight?
Tumenov was my favorite so far. That guy is a badass.
The next fight will def be a KO. Unless Larkin is smart.
Tumenov
Salas
Eduardo
Palelei
Cruickshank
Im wondering if it will get a record for most kos.
Okay! I’m here. Visited my college. Got fucked up. I’m back now. And I did have a Four Lloko on the train so what’d I miss??
Aww Welp I hope these next couple of fights are what I hope they can be. (at least the main event) P.S: Drinking on a Metra train is fun.
Yep. Prelims were sick.
violence on the prelims, then it kind of tapered off a bit
*Loko
Hermione’s Cat brain blonked Koch and finished with a million grounds and pounds. Good job, Phisherman!
Good God, that looked like a painful thing to be on the wrong end of.
More like OUCH HEAD
Koch’s hair is too pretty.
another fight where the entire crew picked the same dude.
except Phisherman. either he’s gonna make up ground or fall further in the hole.
FUN TIMES!
KOCH
HEAD
that fight, like all neil magny fights that don’t end in neil magny unconscious, was very neil magnyian. magny wins a decision.
neil magny needs to be outlawed :(
Does Bellator always advertise during UFC events?
I can see Bjorn hiring people to do that.
I’d like to imagine Bellator reps leaving flyers under the windshield wiper blades of cars parked at UFC events.
If it remains a PPV I would say no.
should we do picks and or a live discussion for that tire fire of a card?
They do when they pay. Im suprised that is still a PPV. The only reason to watch it was alverez v Chandler.
only when they have a ppv that’s not going to go down as advertised
So now that Sam is in the nfl is it time for the UFC to have its first openly gay male fighter?
yeah, because he didn’t even get in the house
Noone cared when the gay porn guy was on TUF.
I don’t know if I can handle MMA Twitter’s reaction to this idea.
Soa getting his own music album?
This guy is the best.
Thats depressing. Pat barry was and still is awsome. When He got kod last week i was sad.
i guess by killing pat, he absorbed barry’s awesomeness
What a funny dude. Is he the next pat barry?
Soa killed Potts in the fight errybody called
murda murda murda
LOLWUT
Damn. He just kissed creepy ass Keith peterson on the head.
I love going from fly to heavy.
It’s like stepping off the moving walkway at the airport.
it’s pretty brilliant scheduling
Neat flyweight fight, somehow the stumpier dude was doing better on the outside. And inside. And kinda everywhere. Cariaso wins a split decision. wait, split? fiiine, whatevs.
Sure. Im sure they are.
i am jessica, my picks are the jessica ones
forgive me lobster. I havnt been on one of these in awile. Where are your picks?
ouch, my pride
Wow. suprised that was a split decision. Thought it was clearly cariaso.
yaaaaaay tiny dudes!
Damn right they can.
they can put on a show
Cariaso looking good in this round. Solid punches, lots of sub attempts
I like these flyweight fights.
That Smolka guy is big for 125.
and herman wins a decision so blugh, we all lose
don’t bet against gingers, i guess?
Not what I expected at all.