UFC Fight Night 40 Live Discussion: Brown vs Board Shorts of Education

The UFC is back in Ohio, for some strange reason, as Fight Night 40 takes place from Cincinnati, home of terrible chili and terribler football teams! Thankfully this card is split across three viewing platforms, so I don’t have to pretend that there’s a big difference between Fight Pass prelims and Fight Pass main card. Check out the With Leather Staff Predictions and hey, throw your own picks in there, too!

Speaking of Fight Pass prelims, those kick off at a respectable 6:30 PM ET. I’m intrigued by two semi-name fighter, Nik “The Carnie” Lentz and Manvel “The Anvil” Gamburyan getting stuck down on Fight Pass, but whatever, I think the fight looks neat.

The prelims move over to Fox Sports 2 (Which might be in less homes than Fight Pass) at 8:00 PM ET. In another weird scheduling situation, former bantawmeight title challenger Eddie Wineland is opening up the prelims against Johnny Eduardo. There’s also going to be a hopefully fun flyweight fight between Kyoji Horiguchi and Darrel “Mongoose” Montague. Yay for tinyweights! The prelims finish off with middleweights Ed “Short Fuse” Herman and Rafael “No, Not The Tennis Guy” Natal, and I think this is another potentially good fight.

The main card is on Fox Sports 1 starting at 10:00 PM ET, and I’m really excited for most of these fights. I mean, I don’t understand why Neil Magny still has a job, let alone is on the main card, but whatever, Erik Koch and Daron Cruickshank should have a super-awesome kick-fight. Plus, I get to see two heavyweights lumber around hilariously when Soa Palelei and Ruan Potts go at it.

The main event is something special, though. Erick Silva and Matt Brown are both two supreme arbiters of violence, and neither man is typically concerned with defense. I don’t expect this fight to go the distance, heck, I barely expect it to last one full round (Though I did say it would end in the third).