The UFC Unveiled The ‘Legacy Championship’ Ahead Of Its Debut On ESPN

Ahead of the UFC’s debut show on ESPN, the organization debuted a brand new championship in celebration of its 25th anniversary — the UFC Legacy Championship.

The UFC Classic Championship belt was used from 2001-2018, which was essentially the same big gold belt no matter the division or how many title defenses a fighter had successfully competed in. That belt will be shoved aside with this new iteration, which will be customized for each individual champion’s weight class and number of title defenses. The UFC will continue to award multiple belts for wins in numerous weight classes.