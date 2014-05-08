UNC Tight End And Potential First Round Pick Eric Ebron Proposed Today

Former University of North Carolina tight end Eric Ebron is a Top 15 pick, according to Mike Mayock, and the Newark native would love nothing more in this world than to be selected by the New York Giants at No. 12 tonight so he can fulfill his childhood dream of playing for his favorite team. But he’s also a guy in love, so he used his trip to New York City to fulfill another dream of his – proposing to the love of his life, Brittany Rountree. While the two were taking in the view from atop the Empire State Building, Ebron dropped to one knee and popped the question in front of random strangers.

Of course she said yes, and he couldn’t wait to shout his joy to the world from the incredibly tall building… and Instagram.

Regardless of which team drafts Ebron tonight – I’d wish for the Dolphins to do it, but why would they start making good picks now? – this has already been an incredible week for him. He was also a guest on The Tonight Show last night with some of his other fellow draftees, and just check out this dude’s jacket game.