Back in 2017, then-NFL Draft hopeful John Ross got the chance to show off his wheels at the Combine. The blazing fast receiver from the University of Washington did just that, running a 4.22-second 40-yard dash en route to getting drafted ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the fastest 40 ever recorded at the Combine, breaking the 4.24-second sprint Chris Johnson threw down in 2008.

Because it was a human doing a thing that involved being extremely fast, it led to questions about how Usain Bolt, the fastest person ever, would do comparatively. It took a few years, but we finally got the answer on Saturday afternoon. The answer, unsurprisingly, is “very well.”

Bolt, now 32, showed off his 40-yard dash time in Atlanta, the host city for Super Bowl LIII. Bolt threw down a 4.22-second sprint, which ties Ross. To make it a little crazier, Bolt was wearing sweats and a pair of sneakers as opposed to football apparel and, more importantly, cleats that athletes wear at the Combine that are designed to make them fractions of a second faster.