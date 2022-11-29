The group stage of the World Cup is almost over. Beginning on Tuesday, teams will start playing their final games in an effort to learn who will move on to the knockout stage. For the United States men’s national team, that means a matchup with Iran where the mission is simple: win and you’re in. Heading into Tuesday afternoon’s game, which kicks at 2 p.m. ET, here’s how things stand in Group B: England: 4 points

Iran: 3 points

U.S.: 2 points

Wales: 1 point Every team is technically still alive, even if Wales…well, I’d probably not feel especially good if I was a Wales supporter right now. I am, however, a supporter of the United States, and as such, here are the three ways things could go for them on Tuesday afternoon. The USMNT is heading home if… …they don’t beat Iran. Obviously, it would have been preferable if the team didn’t need to get three points in order to move on — only drawing against Wales, where Walker Zimmerman’s clumsy and unnecessary challenge on Gareth Bale led to a penalty that remains the only goal the team has allowed in Qatar, looms quite large. Having said that, a consolation is that the team is going into its final game knowing exactly what it will need to do from start to finish, and the objective will never change, no matter what happens. At no point will they need to switch their approach to the game up, as they will need to play to win the entire time. So, I guess that’s nice. Is a draw or a loss possible? Extremely! The Americans have one goal and two total shots on target in group play. Both of these things have been a problem for a few months now, and while Iran got torn apart by England, that was more of a case of England having a really good day while Iran had a really bad day. Their defensive stinginess and organization played a major role in them getting to the World Cup, and they only need a draw to advance. It is not hard to imagine a gross, 0-0 slog that sends the Americans home and the Iranians into the knockout round. If I were Gregg Berhalter, I would simply tell the lads to score a lot of goals. My hunch is he is going to do this.

Assuming an England win over Wales, here’s how things would break down for the United States with a draw and a loss: Draw: England 7, Iran 4, U.S. 3, Wales 1

Loss: England 7, Iran 6, U.S. 2, Wales 1 It goes without saying, but this wouldn’t be especially good for the Yanks. Let’s get to the better options. The USMNT is finishing in second if… …they beat Iran and nothing weird happens in England vs. Wales. The maximum number of points the United States can get is five. England is almost certainly going to beat a Wales team that looked terrible against Iran, listless against the United States, and will not have its starting goalkeeper, Wayne Hennessey, due to a red card he received in the last game. Hennessey’s backup is a starter in the Premier League, Leicester City’s Danny Ward, but regardless, it is extremely difficult to imagine a world where Wales can get all three points here. Wales is in a position where a win and a draw in the other game would put them through, so they have to go for it. Doing that against an England team that is much better, however, might be a terrible idea, especially if Gareth Southgate wises up and plays Phil Foden. As for the U.S., the last section focused on their biggest issue, so let’s get to the good stuff. Their defense has not given up an open play goal, allowing 1.55 expected goals (which includes the penalty) against Wales and 0.77 against England, per FotMob. The center back pairing of Zimmerman, aside from that one bad decision in the box, and Tim Ream has been stout — Ream, in particular, has been outstanding — Antonee Robinson seems to have an unlimited gas tank at left back, and Sergiño Dest, whose best asset is his attacking nous, has generally been ok on the right. The midfield trio of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Yunus Musah has done everything asked of them and then some, while Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah have been dangerous on the wings, even if that last little something have evaded them save for Weah’s goal against the Welsh. They have the talent to beat an Iran team that can be quite dangerous. Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun have been two of the top players at World Cup by non-penalty expected goals, but if the Americans can continue to defend and sniff out dangerous moments before they really get a chance to develop, they should be ok, especially if Matt Turner is as good as he has been when he’s been called upon. As for the whole “need to score goals” thing, keep your fingers crossed that Giovanni Reyna — who is the team’s best player at just making stuff happen — plays. (It’s been weird!)