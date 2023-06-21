The United States women’s national team is headed to Australia and New Zealand this summer with the hopes of becoming the first team to ever win the FIFA Women’s World Cup three times in a row. After lifting the World Cup in Canada in 2015 and France in 2019, the Americans have their sights set on history — not only would going back-to-back-to-back be unprecedented, but winning this time around with mark the fifth time they’ve won the tournament.

Wednesday was a big day for the team, as U.S. Soccer announced the 23 players who will make up the squad this time around. Beyond the release that includes the full list of players, the USWNT had some fun by lining up some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and politics to help with the announcement — in a video posted to the official USWNT Twitter account, Joe and Jill Biden, Issa Rae, Mariska Hargitay, Taylor Swift, Shaquille O’Neal, Megan Thee Stallion, Tina Fey, Rainn Wilson, Blake Lively, Lamorne Morris, Mikaela Shiffrin, Amy Rodriguez, Gabrielle Union, Matt Turner, Sophia Bush, Kelly Slater, Breanna Stewart, Tim Howard, Quinta Brunson, Mia Hamm, John Cena, Jalen Hurts, Brooke Baldwin, and Lil Wayne all read off the names of members of the roster.

𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄! We asked a few friends to help with this year’s World Cup roster announcement 🤩 Visit https://t.co/sLCJ8RhiOx for full details 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TckXmhgQyy — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) June 21, 2023

And here is the full roster, via U.S. Soccer:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury* (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy* (North Carolina Courage; 14), Alyssa Naeher*** (Chicago Red Stars; 90)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook* (OL Reign; 24/1), Crystal Dunn** (Portland Thorns FC; 131/24), Emily Fox* (North Carolina Courage; 28/1), Naomi Girma* (San Diego Wave FC; 15/0), Sofia Huerta* (OL Reign; 29/0), Kelley O’Hara**** (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 157/3), Emily Sonnett** (OL Reign; 74/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Savannah DeMelo* (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0), Julie Ertz*** (Angel City FC; 118/20), Lindsey Horan** (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 128/27), Rose Lavelle** (OL Reign; 88/24), Kristie Mewis* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 51/7), Ashley Sanchez* (Washington Spirit; 24/3), Andi Sullivan* (Washington Spirit; 44/3)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan**** (San Diego Wave FC; 206/121), Megan Rapinoe**** (OL Reign; 199/63), Trinity Rodman* (Washington Spirit; 17/2), Sophia Smith* (Portland Thorns FC; 29/12), Alyssa Thompson* (Angel City FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)