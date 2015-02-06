Here’s Video Of BYU’s Mysterious 6’7″ 410-lb Giant Recruit

#College Football #Viral Videos
Senior Editor
02.05.15 10 Comments

When Brigham Young University announced the signing of Motekai Langi yesterday, no one knew what to think. You see, no video existed of the giant from Tonga. No one had seen the 6’7″ 410-lb behemoth play football. BYU took a chance on him in large part because an assistant coach watched him play basketball TWO years ago, thought he was light on his feet. Yes, that’s as crazy as it sounds. Yes, that’s college football recruiting in a nutshell

But I digress…

Today, someone unearthed this rare footage of Langi “playing football.” We use the term “playing football” here loosely because this is more or less a glorified game of keep away. But I’m not going to tell him that. Neither are you.

[Deadspin]

TOPICS#College Football#Viral Videos
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLRECRUITSViral Videos

