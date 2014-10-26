Michigan Football Players Drove A Spike In Michigan State’s Turf In A Hilariously Dumb Rivalry Moment

Let’s get this out of the way—Michigan football is a joke right now. They’re a joke on the field, they’re a joke off the field, they’re a joke because their coach is a bumbling buffoon and above all, they’re a joke because they do stuff like this.

Before the Michigan-Michigan State at Spartan Stadium, Wolverine players drove a stake/spike into the turf. Sure, college players do stupid things all the time. I get it. But this falls under the category of “monumentally moronic.” Especially when your team is an 18-point underdog.

Here’s BTN with video.

ABC accidentally caught part of the incident during a 2nd half montage.

Michigan State chose to score a late touchdown instead of kneeling the ball, sealing a 35-11 victory. The lesson here as always: don’t piss off Mark Dantonio. He’s a surly dude. He holds grudges. He’s also 6-2 against your program in his 8 years as head coach of Michigan State.

Meanwhile on the other side, here’s Michigan offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier wildly celebrating a late touchdown like his team won the Rose Bowl.

What a sad state of affairs. Everyone, including their AD Dave Brandon needs to be shown the door at year’s end.

