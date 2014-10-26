Michigan Football Players Drove A Spike In Michigan State’s Turf In A Hilariously Dumb Rivalry Moment

Let’s get this out of the way—Michigan football is a joke right now. They’re a joke on the field, they’re a joke off the field, they’re a joke because their coach is a bumbling buffoon and above all, they’re a joke because they do stuff like this.
Before the Michigan-Michigan State at Spartan Stadium, Wolverine players drove a stake/spike into the turf. Sure, college players do stupid things all the time. I get it. But this falls under the category of “monumentally moronic.” Especially when your team is an 18-point underdog.
Here’s BTN with video.
ABC accidentally caught part of the incident during a 2nd half montage.
Michigan State chose to score a late touchdown instead of kneeling the ball, sealing a 35-11 victory. The lesson here as always: don’t piss off Mark Dantonio. He’s a surly dude. He holds grudges. He’s also 6-2 against your program in his 8 years as head coach of Michigan State.
Meanwhile on the other side, here’s Michigan offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier wildly celebrating a late touchdown like his team won the Rose Bowl.
What a sad state of affairs. Everyone, including their AD Dave Brandon needs to be shown the door at year’s end.
I like that Dantonio holds grudges, and that he chose to stick it to Michigan. I have to point out, though, that the reason that Michigan coach was so pumped was probably because it was the first touchdown that Michigan had scored on MSU in two years.
Indeed, it was. Though, they did win a game by kicking four field goals.
And gamblers who took MSU to cover the spread will be eternally thankful to Michigan for deciding to try and prove their stupidity with a completely meaningless gesture.
So many things wrong, it’s hard to know where to begin at times.
[theblacksheeponline.com]
UofM is so utterly pathetic that I wish they would just remove the Michigan from their name (just be U of Ann Arbor).
They don’t deserve to be affiliated with the great state of Michigan and all they do is make ALL Michiganders look bad.
They’re not even a true rival to MSU anymore! They should feud with KVCC cause that’s all that UofM is now: a glorified community college.
They disgust me, the girls who go there are not cute, and they should feel ashamed.
It pains me to say,
Rooting for Michigan to
Beat Ohio State