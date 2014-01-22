Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 3/23/10, Season 1 Episode 5

Pre-show notes:
From the picture it looks like it doesn’t say “Next Biggest Thing” but “NXT Biggest Thing” which is even better. Ryback seems like the kind of guy who would think spelling next NXT while on NXT was the funniest thing ever.
Yeah, that’s a definite “NXT Biggest Thing”.
In that banner pic, Justin Gabriel looks like he could be Daryl Dixon’s other brother… uh, Baryl Dixon? I’m not good with names.
Earl, Daryl & Merle Dixon.
Speaking of fan fiction, Brandon, do you remember that one podcast you did where you guys read that crazy Chris Benoit and Kurt Angle at the S&M club piece where Eddie and Chavo were somehow their sons?
Do you happen to have a copy of that floating around?
Because I’m a total bro (and because I just realized I still have these since they were from iTunes):
[dl.dropboxusercontent.com]
Seeing Daniel Bryan defeated week after week, back in the day, was brutal to me.
It’s no surprise Ryback’s entire career has basically been defined by the words on his wrestling gear proclaiming something big about him.
In that New Nexus initiation video you linked to, it’s really weird to see that Heath Slater is about 1.75 times as large as CM Punk.
It really does seem like WWE has — since day one — done everything in their power to convince the fans that Daniel Bryan is an ugly little nerd that has no place in the company. The best part is, despite their best efforts, no one gives a fuck. Not the casual fans, nor us “internet blogger nerds.” We all love Daniel Bryan, and I really don’t think that they can do a goddamn thing to stop him now.
I’m assuming Joey Ryan himself is just out of shot on the picture of the SES.
It’s funny how everyone on this show has become reasonably important to WWE now – well, except Michael Tarver. Even outside of the Nexus, everybody has done something reasonably significant in terms of entertainment on the main shows, whether it be Ryback’s face run in 2012, Bad News Barrett, 3MB or Daniel Bryan being the most over guy in the company. Arguably, Gabriel hasn’t really done much but he’s the one person who should be given a better position on the card than he is in right now. He could do Sin Cara better than Sin Cara could, probably.
Holy shit. Can imagine how incredible Raw is going to be when they eventually start taking storylines from this incarnation of NXT? Cesaro/Zayn for the title in a 2 out of 3 match at Wrestlemania FTW!
Gabriel should join 3MB or team up with Neville. Both ideas are good and we’d get one good tag team out of it.
Finally, next Retro Raw, Jericho HAS to come back with Ralphus. I’d give Raw about 4 months of mediocrity credit if they were to bring back Ralphus for an episode.
There’s no way Ralphus is still alive.
That puffy crossed-eyed Hardy haunts my dreams. What was it Reby said he was addicted to throughout this entire period? X? WHAT SORT OF DRUG IS THAT FOR A WRESTLER?!