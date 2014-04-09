Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 6/8/10 Season 2 Episode 1

Pre-show notes:

– By popular demand, we’re starting season 2! If you haven’t been reading the vintage Best and Worst column, you can check out our review of every WWE NXT season 1 episode here. It’s been almost a full day since Justin Roberts was choked with his own tie, and things are about to get bad.

– If you’d like to go back and watch NXT season 2 episode 1 and follow along, something I absolutely recommend, you can find it on Hulu here.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Share the column! Get the word out about the season 2 run-through, because we’re gonna need an army of support once season 3 hits.

Click on through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 1, originally aired on June 8, 2010.