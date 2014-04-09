Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 6/8/10 Season 2 Episode 1

#WWE NXT #Vintage Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.09.14 44 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– By popular demand, we’re starting season 2! If you haven’t been reading the vintage Best and Worst column, you can check out our review of every WWE NXT season 1 episode here. It’s been almost a full day since Justin Roberts was choked with his own tie, and things are about to get bad.

– If you’d like to go back and watch NXT season 2 episode 1 and follow along, something I absolutely recommend, you can find it on Hulu here.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Share the column! Get the word out about the season 2 run-through, because we’re gonna need an army of support once season 3 hits.

Click on through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 1, originally aired on June 8, 2010.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTNXT SEASON 2VINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWE NXT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP