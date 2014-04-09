Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 6/8/10 Season 2 Episode 1

– By popular demand, we’re starting season 2! If you haven’t been reading the vintage Best and Worst column, you can check out our review of every WWE NXT season 1 episode here. It’s been almost a full day since Justin Roberts was choked with his own tie, and things are about to get bad.
– If you'd like to go back and watch NXT season 2 episode 1 and follow along, something I absolutely recommend, you can find it on Hulu here.
Click on through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 1, originally aired on June 8, 2010.
“Husky Harris is the son of Mike Rotunda, aka IRS, and brother of former NXT Champion Bo Dallas.” I legitimately had no idea this was the case until reading this – now I am amazed I couldn’t tell just from looking at them.
Yep. Follow the bo-zards.
I also had no idea about this. Now that I know, I am a bo-liever.
I knew that but only recently realized how much they look alike. Now whenever I look at Bray Wyatt all I see is Bo with a crazy beard.
I think this is the first time I realized Matt Striker and Alex Riley were in fact different people.
The faces Husky is making, you see the rumblings of Bray
Even back then, i kinda liked Husky Harris. The best of this NXT season for sure.
Is this the season with the MVP vs Cody Rhodes match that feels like it was over 70+ minutes?
I did too, but his “tank with a Ferrari engine” tagline just made me think, “That;s probably not enough horsepower to effectively move a tank.”
HUS-KY HAR- oh, it actually is this time. My bad.
Hoeskis before Proskis!
I haven’t watched the video yet… did they make sure to highlight Riley’s tight bubble butt?
Bo and Bray are brothers. This….this has to end with Bo in a sheep mask at some point, right?
It ends with Bo taking command of the Wyatt Family and using the moniker “Little Bo Peep.”
+1
Deposed Knave – amazing.
Armando – thank you for my first ever +1 here.
The funny thing is that the big joke this season was how LayCool weren’t worthy of coaching Kaval, but if you list ALL the pros and rookies in order from best in-ring workers to worst, Michelle McCool and Layla would easily be top 5-6.
Good Lord I miss LayCool. I knew I did, but watching this back has emphasised that point. What happened, Layla? How come you became terrible? And what the hell is the deal with (SMACKDOWN SPOILER REDACTED).
This is going to be ace. My favourite series before they got to Redemption.
Layla got worse when she got a little older, got scared for her spot and transformed into a personality-free white lady. Everything before “LOL” is gold, though.
Layla got injured during her blowoff match with Michelle McCool and was out for a year. When she came back, they put her in Kelly Kelly’s old role of “smiling face diva who does nothing interesting ever.” That didn’t really work and the writers have mostly forgotten about her ever since.
also, her turning heel and teaming with AJ lee for a few weeks and then going away and coming back unceremoniously for the wrestlemania match turning face has become the straw that broke the camel’s back in my fandom relationship with her. f*ck you, WWE’s writers.
Couldn’t hit it 2 out of 100 times huh, 98% seems pretty good to me, considering Vader used to do moonsaults…
that’s a 98% fail rate, not 98% success. Vader hit moonsaults with authority.
The way it is worded, I can see why it sounds like a success rate. Couldn’t hit a moonsault twice if he was given one hundred tries might work better.
When S2E1 ended that way, I thought it was brilliant because I thought WWE was doing some kind of political allegory for 9/11 and the way paranoia and pre-emptive strikes lead to innocent casualties. I thought it would explore the way an unpredictable outsider terrorist group (nexus) would corrupt mainstream morality and make them question themselves. TURNS OUT I WAS WRONG JUST FACES BEIN’ COOL TOUGH GUYS
same here.
The Hennig Family photo is so perfect it should be on every family’s mantle.
+1
John Morrison is just worse Kofi Kingston, right?
Yep. Morrison leaving is why I transferred my Morrison jokes onto Kofi. Kofi’s just boring and doesn’t excite me. Morrison is outright rank.
Both jump. Both have stupid hair. Kofi is more likable than Morrison, but Morrison doesn’t have that weird empty space Kofi has between his pecs. But since he doesn’t hail from the Palace of Wisdom, I think Kofi is ahead on points.
You’re killing it, Brandon. KILLING IT.
“Look at the look on his face. He has no goddamn idea what he’s saying.”
Bahaha, SO true.
I wish this would happen on Raw :(
Holy cats, now I do too! Where did you find this picture?!?
Oh wow. Oh my goodness. Holy amazeballs!
~EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
OH MY GOD NO
You know how Brandon’s always getting on Alex Riley for being sorta racist on NXT? I talked to a guy once who went to school with Alex/Kevin Riley/Kiley, and from what I can gather…he’s apparently one of those sheltered dudebros who never met a black person until he got to college and by then he had basically just assumed they’re all good at sports and hip hop dancing. So he’s not maliciously racist, just an ignorant one.
And let’s not forget his little racial goof during the finale of this NXT season, but that’s a story for another time
Dude where’s the rest of the review? All you talk about is the recap and the rookie profiles. Where’s the thing about the ending, and page 3s blank.
“I used to have dreams. I was an All City running back. And I was gonna run out of here. To college. To the suburbs. Now the only thing I use a football for is as a toilet. Funny thing to happen to a guy named Lucky.”
-Excerpt from ‘Hard to Watch’
Comparing Alex Riley to Chris Nowinski is a total disservice to Nowinski. Sure they both were arrogant jocks, but Nowinski was the arrogant jock who went to Harvard and is therefore smarter and better than you. Plus he was kind of awesome on the mic in an early Kurt Angle sort of way, and he gave us just about every good moment of Scott Steiner’s WWE run (well, except for that time Batista powerbombed Steiner out of his pants).
Also, a year or two back someone asked Nowinski about David Otunga also being a Harvard grad and Nowinski derisively referred to Harvard Law School as “the trade school.” He’s the best, basically.
I remember not noticing lucky cannon at all, until season 5 where he became one of my favourites in the early days of it (along with darren young, and until derrick bateman, johnny curtis and maxine showed up.)
and yes, I remember loving alex riley when he first appeared and truly thinking he had potential! he was one of the first experiences of where I re-evaluated my look on who has deep-talent and who just has a few good points and WWE can hide the rest for him or fail to do so.
I also remember still loving john morrison until that point in time (and kinda until he took crazy r-truth’s place in the WWE title match at extreme rules, which made me super hate morrison and super love truth) only because of my nostalgic great memories of miz and jo-mo’s the dirt sheet! it was amazing before the internet even became a thing WWE noticed thanks to zack ryder’s early popularity days of adorable goofiness.
but that era’s cody rhodes, though!
Seriously, the only thing likable about Striker was his esoteric hardcore punk references (like Minor Threat, not shitty emocore that calls itself hardcore for some reason). Other than that, his job in NXT seemed to be to denigrate the concept of even having an NXT. Why do a show about up-and-coming stars only to mock it and do that horrendous, self-righteous chuckle shit that Cole loves? So, here’s NXT, where we should watch for the next superstars, except they’re all stupid and lame and we should laugh at them so don’t bother?
But man… I would LOVE to live in the alternate timeline where the Season 2 rookies just said, “Fuck this” to the show after the pros attack, and just up and joined Nexus. They’d be the Nexus Army, and would have, like, vertical banners with the N and always speak with a podium and read from a scroll (instead of just once). I guess that’s what the Genesis of McGuillicutty was going to be, right? The Genesis? ugh.