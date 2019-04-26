@MarlyRiveraESPN

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Toronto Blue Jays highly-touted prospect and son of MLB great Vladimir Guerrero, will finally make his Major League Baseball debut on Friday when the Jays take on the Oakland Athletics at home. It’s been a long time coming for the kid affectionately known as Vlad Jr., who hit 20 home runs, hit .381 and posted an absurd 1.073 OPS in Toronto’s minor league system last year but has remained in the minors because of MLB’s controversial “service time” rules.

Now Guerrero Jr. has finally gotten his call up, where he will presumably occupy third base for the Blue Jays for the rest of the season. The hitting machine arrived at the Rogers Centre on Friday afternoon rocking his father’s Montreal Expos jersey, a touching homage to Vlad Sr. and one of the coolest throwback jerseys a person can own.