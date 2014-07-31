So A Rookie NFL Kicker Got Hazed With A Sideways Mohawk And It’s Pretty Ridiculous

Hazing is cruel and it’s juvenile and it’s something we don’t endorse here on UPROXX—unless it involves a sideways landing strip—then we’re all for it. Washington rookie kicker Zach Hocker was the victim of the aforementioned hazing, resulting in these photos.
No one ever said your rookie season would be easy… pic.twitter.com/KjZA3NCg5V
— Zach Hocker (@zhocker18) July 31, 2014
Gotta love rookie show hair cuts. Right @zhocker18? Lookin goooooood. pic.twitter.com/8Xg8Aq7SGd
— Nick Sundberg (@NickSundberg) July 31, 2014
That’s both beautifully magnificent and remarkably ugly—a special combo, really.
Unsurprisingly, Hocker woke up the next day regretting the decision.
“In the moment it was fun, but now I wish I had thought of something funny for the team … I didn’t anticipate this. I got up on the stage and they put up three pictures for the team to vote on. This was my look. They let me have it and there I went.”
Kids, that’s why peer pressure is bad.
Full picture not posted here. Posted link blocked at my work. Color me annoyed.
Twitter is blocked at your work?
Yeah, I’ve been in places where they block a lot of social media plus YouTube “for band-width reasons.”
Rookie kicker…hes going to make the team right? Otherwise its a pretty dick move to do this and then send in the turk the next day
He’s on the outside looking in, right now.
“Shit down his neck and fuck him.” Can’t stop laughing.
