So A Rookie NFL Kicker Got Hazed With A Sideways Mohawk And It’s Pretty Ridiculous

#Washington Redskins
07.31.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

Hazing is cruel and it’s juvenile and it’s something we don’t endorse here on UPROXX—unless it involves a sideways landing strip—then we’re all for it. Washington rookie kicker Zach Hocker was the victim of the aforementioned hazing, resulting in these photos.

That’s both beautifully magnificent and remarkably ugly—a special combo, really.

Unsurprisingly, Hocker woke up the next day regretting the decision.

“In the moment it was fun, but now I wish I had thought of something funny for the team … I didn’t anticipate this. I got up on the stage and they put up three pictures for the team to vote on. This was my look. They let me have it and there I went.”

Kids, that’s why peer pressure is bad.

[Sports Kings]

