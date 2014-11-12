Watch Daniel Tosh Get Sweet Revenge On ESPN For Stealing His ‘Web Redemption’ Segment

“You f*ckin hacks are cheapening my brand!” — Daniel Tosh

On Tuesday night’s episode of Tosh.0, comedian Daniel Tosh took dead aim at ESPN for stealing his web redemption idea, a staple of his show for years. The issue arose after ESPN did a segment giving Mark Donnelly a second chance at his botched national anthem — you know, the one that featured him skating around the rink before falling on his face. You’ve likely seen it before, but hell, let’s watch it again.

This was a slam dunk for Tosh, an easy web redemption. But no, the four-letter network beat him to it. And Tosh was angry. So much so that he stole one of their ideas for himself:

 

