Watch Daniel Tosh Get Sweet Revenge On ESPN For Stealing His ‘Web Redemption’ Segment

“You f*ckin hacks are cheapening my brand!” — Daniel Tosh
On Tuesday night’s episode of Tosh.0, comedian Daniel Tosh took dead aim at ESPN for stealing his web redemption idea, a staple of his show for years. The issue arose after ESPN did a segment giving Mark Donnelly a second chance at his botched national anthem — you know, the one that featured him skating around the rink before falling on his face. You’ve likely seen it before, but hell, let’s watch it again.
This was a slam dunk for Tosh, an easy web redemption. But no, the four-letter network beat him to it. And Tosh was angry. So much so that he stole one of their ideas for himself:
What’s up, puke-covered cheerleader?
hey girl!
Unrelated @Burnsy, that OSU loss still stings.
I’m amazed that ESPN thought they were going to get away with that. An extremely blatant rip-off.
Did Andy forget the clip, or is this some sort of writing rope-a-dope?
It’s a comedy central video so it might take some time to load up. But it’s there.
The page has since been updated, it showed a cheerleader getting puked on for a while.
Why not, they stole Ed Lover’s “C’mon Son” and got away with it.
I think you Rowles’d this post.
Any video of Tosh commenting on ESPN’s rip off? That’s be pretty cool to see.
Nice try but you are not getting me to watch anything Tosh does
Your loss.
That was pretty great
Wait, did he just say Dan Lebatard was cool?
Tosh is a Miami sports homer so thats not a shock.
Of course I like Lebatard, he is unconventional, people hate him for not offering HOT SPORTS TAEKS
I hate him for being smug while being wrong all the time, by hey, tomato, tomato
Lebatard was the one who sold his hall of fame vote to Deadspin no? He’s cool in my book just for that.
Honestly I haven’t watched Tosh in a bit, but that was pretty great. And that is probably one of the biggest ripoffs of something I’ve seen in a while.
Was that a laugh track used over the sportscience segment? If not, why is his audience so obnoxious with their laughing and “ooooh-ing?”
Yeah i mean thats like reading youtube comments and then pawning them off as your own on a tv show..
He doesn’t do that.
That’s like being responsible for doing a recap for a show wvery week and instead of really watching the show and doing a decent analysis you just lifting stuff from the comment section from the night before and then jumping over to one or two other sites and steal shit from their recaps. Luckily no one at Uproxx would ever do that.
Cheapening your brand? Your brand sucks. Your show sucks. Your comedy sucks. You suck, you unfunny piece of shit. Who cares? Most people watching your show, probably don’t watch ESPN; and vise versa.
A case of the ass clowns
“ESPN wants kids to die” I’m lukewarm on Tosh.0 but they nailed this segment.
Love him or Hate him, Tosh can be damn good when he wants to be. I really hope ESPN tries to get back at him, so they can get burned even harder (though I can’t imagine how he could top that last part of the segment).
His bit on Daylight Savings Time is magnificent.