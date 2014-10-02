Watch Madison Bumgarner Channel Stone Cold Steve Austin And Slam Four Beers

The Giants put a lickin’ on the Pirates last night, routing them in a 8-0 victory. Brandon Crawford’s 4th inning Grand Slam was all the runs Madison Bumgarner needed as he struck out 10 in a 4-hit shutout. After the game, Bumgarner celebrated his dominant performance with a 4-beer chug.
It was a beautiful moment for America. U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A!
WOOO GIANTS
That’ll be $36, sir.
You hear this thing called “Chugging 2 beers at once?”
Yeah.
This is gonna blow that right out of the water. 4. Beers. At Once.
Right. I see where you’re going.
Think about it. You walk into a clubhouse, see a guy chugging 2 beers at once, there’s another guy right next to him chugging 4. Which guy looks cooler?
The guy with 4 I guess.
Bingo, man. Bingo.
Unless of course there’s another guy chugging 6.