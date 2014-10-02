Watch Madison Bumgarner Channel Stone Cold Steve Austin And Slam Four Beers

The Giants put a lickin’ on the Pirates last night, routing them in a 8-0 victory. Brandon Crawford’s 4th inning Grand Slam was all the runs Madison Bumgarner needed as he struck out 10 in a 4-hit shutout. After the game, Bumgarner celebrated his dominant performance with a 4-beer chug.

It was a beautiful moment for America. U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A!

[Bleacher Report]