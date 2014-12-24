Watch One Of The Most Unbelievable Endings In College Football History At The Bahamas Bowl

Merry freakin’ Christmas everyone.
Central Michigan just capped off an unbelievable comeback against Western Kentucky in the Bahamas Bowl with this 75-yard Hail Mary, three-lateral touchdown with no time remaining. Sadly, Central Michigan went for the two point conversion instead of the tie and lost 49-48.
But hey, that play again.
What could have been…
So its not the end of the game and that actually came when they failed to get the two pointer which makes that whole play entertaining but ultimately pointless? Ok good.
Oh hey it’s Scrooge guys.
See below. It switched the outcome of the spread which is all that really matters anyway.
This needs a Chris Berman’s “whoop”.
I’m all about ballsy 2 pt conversions, but after scoring 34 unanswered points? You got to go for the tie.
Yeah, I thought it was odd. They had momentum going into OT.
@Andy Isaac
Yep. Cant push your luck like that
If I’m coaching in the Bahamas, I want to get away from the field and onto the beach as fast as I can.
This Roger Godell’s fault. The football Gods are displeased, which is why we weren’t rewarded with a successful 2 point conversion.
Did they add the sound of the crowd cheering in post? There looked like about 20 people in the stands.
Yep, had WKU -4. Neat way to end the game, with the 2-point conversion attempt the icing on the cake. Gambling is fun!
I watched this whole game, and my goddam brother in law changed the channel with 1:30 left to play Charlie Brown for his weird kid…I knew I didn’t like that asshat.
Lou Holtz ruins everything. Goddamn what an lawful announcing combo.
“Weh gowin to obatahm!”
I’m just here waiting for the KFC Double-Down Bowl in Hotlanta.