Watch One Of The Most Unbelievable Endings In College Football History At The Bahamas Bowl

#Viral Videos
12.24.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

Merry freakin’ Christmas everyone.

Central Michigan just capped off an unbelievable comeback against Western Kentucky in the Bahamas Bowl with this 75-yard Hail Mary, three-lateral touchdown with no time remaining. Sadly, Central Michigan went for the two point conversion instead of the tie and lost 49-48.

But hey, that play again.

What could have been…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSBahamas BowlViral Videos

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP