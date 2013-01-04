With Leather’s Watch This: It’s The Cotton Bowl On FOX, Right ESPN?

My favorite part of last night’s complete ass-kicking that the Oregon Ducks handed the Kansas State Wildcats was how ESPN’s announcing crew refused to even acknowledge the existence of the AT&T Cotton Bowl on Fox tonight. Of course they mentioned the BBVA Compass Bowl, but God forbid they toss Fox a bone and mention the bigger, better bowl with the bigger, better teams.

Par for the course, I guess. Honestly, the ESPN stuff amuses me more than it bothers me now. Big changes in 2013, that’s what I attribute this new attitude to. Huzzah.

NCAA Football: AT&T Cotton Bowl – No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Texas A&M – 8 PM ET on FOX

I’m still kind of bitter that Texas A&M didn’t end up in the Capital One Bowl. I don’t remember who reported it – probably stupid local Orlando media – but at one point I was supposed to see Johnny Football and the Aggies in the Capital One bowl instead of stupid Georgia. I still probably wouldn’t have gone, but it would have been nice to have the option to see the Heisman Trophy winner that made the most people ever say, “Meh, whatever.”

NCAA Basketball: Memphis Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers – 8 PM ET on ESPN2

Is Memphis good anymore? I’m trying to get caught up on college basketball and I can’t remember if the Tigers suck now that John Calipari is two years gone.

NCAA Hockey: Colorado College at Nebraska (Omaha) – 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports

Is it any wonder that NBC Sports’ top rated show of 2012 was a hunting show? I couldn’t tell you the Colorado College mascot if you held a knife to Kate Upton’s boob. Either one.

NBA: Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat – 8 PM ET on ESPN

Going back to that original mention of ESPN’s slighty ways, I’m shocked the announcing crew didn’t shove this NBA game down our throats just to be sure that nobody would even think to watch Fox tonight.

WWE Smackdown – 8 PM on SyFy

I just read that Randy Orton is making his return tonight. All that charisma in one shot? I don’t think my heart can handle it.