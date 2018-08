Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

And just when you think Vince Carter’s past his prime, just when you think he’s got nothing left in the tank, he goes and does something like this and totally redeems himself. The 37-year-old journeyman, once the most exciting dunker in the NBA, blew past the Jazz defense for this one-handed throwdown.

Here’s a perfect Vine from @cjzero.

Suffice it to say, Vince is pretty damn pumped up.

PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS / Justin Ford