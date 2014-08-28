Watch Yankees Catcher Francisco Cervelli Take A Brutal Shot To The Nuts

NOPE, NOPE and NOPE. Wait, yeah, NOPE. R.I.P. Francisco’s left testicle.
Yankees catcher Francisco Cervelli does not wear a cup. Not good.
THE BALL, HIS GROIN!
IT WORKS ON SO MANY LEVELS
Cervelli is like a magnet for baseballs. Jesus fucking christ.
Watching the vid without sound I imagine him saying “No. It’s too late. Kill me. Drive a stake through my heart and cut off my head so I won’t come back to this unbearable existence!”
You’d think getting paid millions of dollars a year, he could afford a cup.
I actually think he was wearing a cup. Not sure it mattered with that direct shot.
Spoken like someone who has never played baseball… a cup will keep ’em from getting obliterated, but it won’t keep you from feeling like the did.
Funny story. I used to play catcher in high school, and while we didnt have anybody with MLB arms, I came up with a trick. Wear cycling shorts backwards, with the butt gel pad foward. Then your cup. Yes it wasnt totally the easiest, and running was interesting, you got used to it and it worked.
@tdk8709 Granted, the last time I played baseball was high school, but even then cups could take 80 mph fastballs without any problem. My cup was pretty protective… wore the same one playing football, and more than once my groin got stepped on by 200+ lb guys in cleats, and never was my junk injured.
If your junk is getting trapped behind, or pinched by the cup against your leg, you’re not wearing the right cup.
Plus, you know, a pro could probably afford this:
[armorednutshellz.com]
If I were a pro catcher, I’d be pretty aware of the danger of balls flying at my crotch, and I’d have the money to get the best, custom-fitted protection there was.
Today today today today I consider consider ider myself the most most UNLUCKIEST man on the face of the earth
Well at least he can fuck without a condom, he just as to wait for the swelling to go down.