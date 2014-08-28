Watch Yankees Catcher Francisco Cervelli Take A Brutal Shot To The Nuts

#MLB
Senior Editor
08.27.14 10 Comments

NOPE, NOPE and NOPE. Wait, yeah, NOPE. R.I.P. Francisco’s left testicle.

Yankees catcher Francisco Cervelli does not wear a cup. Not good.

A post shared by JimmyTraina (@jimmytraina) on

(via @JimmyTraina)

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB
TAGSFrancisco CervelliMLBnut shotnut shot video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP