WEST VIRGINIA IS SAD :(

West Virginia and Xavier played the only closely contested tourney game last night, with the 3-seed Muskies getting the 79-75 win in overtime thanks to some clutch three-point shooting by B.J. Raymond. The win puts Xavier in the Elite 8 (they'll play UCLA Saturday) and guarantees at least two more days of witty headlines using X-related puns.
There was much excitement at the end of regulation, as Joe Alexander (18 points, 10 rebounds) was fouled as he evened the game at 64 with a short jumper off the glass, but he missed the critical "and 1". In overtime, the Mountaineers led 71-65, but poor free throw shooting and Xavier's three-point attack (11-for-19 compared to 1-of-11 for WVU) ultimately gave X the win.
I bet Bob Huggins is so fucking wasted right now.
Other games: Tennessee probably could have used a starting point guard in its loss to Louisville, while UCLA and UNC cruised to predictable wins. Meh. My March Madness is dissipating into more of a mild annoyance.
Well with Tennessee losing, my bracket officially looks like X-Crement.
Shit, my bracket looked like X-CREMENT after day two….
Right there with you Swany- suddenly that UCLA- TN final isn't looking so good. Of course, I knew I was in trouble when Simmons had the exact same picks I did, meaning he doesn't know a thing about college basketball (just like me!). Can we have some more pics of semi-naked ladies to ease the pain Uff?
Hey 289; I don't suppose we could get a pic of the WV bench sitting on a flaming couch instead of sideline chairs could we? Just seems fitting and all.
betcha they have some sand in their virginas today.
Yaaaaawwwwnnnnn. This is far too easy.
-Danny Green
And my bracket is sufficiently finished. Now what will I do to get the rush I need to watch a bunch of teams I don't care about?
Oh right….I'll just bet money.
Dammit, I keep staying in the sixties…in my pool, so i guess that would make me 300th.
Who the hell was that 40 year old they kept showing on the WVU bench? He makes Oden look young.
On the bright side I am 306,938th overall. Woo Hoo!
I don't really think that UCLA cruised to a victory. Tennessee totally disrespected the JewFro last night. Fuck JP Prince.
My bracket is finished as well. I was really looking forward to getting Penthouse delivered to my home. I guess I'll have to find another way to become a lesbian.
Hmm, so if them beating Duke makes the Big East better than the ACC, what did this game say about the Big East versus the A-10, Mr Alexander? Not to mention the statement of league superiority made by Davidson in favor of the Mighty Southern conference when they beat Georgetown.
Long story short, leave saying dumbass things in the national press to people who really excel at doing so, like Billy Packer, Digger Phelps, and to a lesser extent Bruce Pearl, and focus on playing basketball.
/evil laughter
I wonder if Bob Huggins was out drowning his sorrows the same way he celebrates his victories.
God bless any idiot who wants an excuse to drink like a fish.
Wait 'til you see how bad WVU will suck at FTs once Huggins gets his own kids in there.